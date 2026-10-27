Golf: Shubhankar Sharma finishes just short of top 10 in last regular Tour event of 2026

Cheonan (South Korea), Oct 27 (IANS) India's Shubhankar Sharma found form to finish tied 11th in the final standings in the Genesis Championship held at Woo Jeong Hills CC in South Korea.

Sharma was T-11 alongside Daniel Hillier with a score of 9-under par. Sharma, who is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, has now had some difficult years that saw him struggle to replicate his performances of the previous seasons.

Sharma began his final round T-15 on the leaderboard and put together a strong round of 3-under 68 to put himself into contention for a top 10 finish. Sharma began his week with a round of 1-over 72 before playing under par for the next three days. Sharma carded rounds of 72-68-67-68 this week.

The final round by Sharma included five birdies and two bogeys. The scoring began early as Sharma made birdie on the second, fifth, and sixth holes before moving on to the back nine. The back nine saw him pick up another stroke on the 12th before bogeys on the 13th and 17th holes saw him briefly drop down the leaderboard.

A birdie finish on the 18th saw him finish at 9-under par. This finish will see Sharma move up the Race to Dubai rankings and retain a conditional status on the DP World Tour.

The winner this week was Yuto Katsuragawa of Japan with a score of 13-under par (69-68-63-71). Katsuragawa was on the edge of holding onto his DP World Tour card as he was 106th on the Race to Dubai rankings; this will take him into the top 30 and will see him retain playing rights under the winners category for another two years, something he has enjoyed since his last win at the ISPS Handa Championship in 2024.

The Genesis Championship included current reigning Open Champion Ryan Fox as well, who finished T-4 after a difficult week at the India Championship and missed the cut. Fox finished with a score of 10-under par (68-67-69-70).

--IANS

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