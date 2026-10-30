October 30, 2026 11:10 PM हिंदी

Golf: Pranavi Urs picks up the pace as she eyes a chance at a top-10 finish

Pranavi Urs picks up the pace as she eyes a chance at a top-10 finish in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei), Oct 30 (IANS) Top Indian female golfer, Pranavi Urs carded a second round of 4-under 68 to move to 6-under par (70-68) after two rounds at the Wistron Ladies Open in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei.

Pranavi had five birdies against one bogey and gained 21 positions to head into the weekend at T-12. It gave her an opportunity to record her third top-10 result of the season.

The leader after the second round is local Cheng-Hsuan Shih with a score of 12-under par (66-66), followed closely by P.K. Kongkraphan of Thailand at 11-under par (70-63). Hannah Screen of England was third at 10-under par (67-67).

The Order of Merit leader, Casandra Alexander of South Africa (64-71), is in T-4 alongside Juliana Hung of Taipei (69-66), resulting in a cluttered leaderboard after the first two rounds.

Pranavi has been in fine form since recording her historic individual gold medal and team silver medal at the Asian Games in Nagoya. She finished at T-4 at the Hero Women’s Indian Open just last week. This was the second year running where Pranavi recorded a top five finish at her home open.

In the second round, Pranavi made five birdies and one bogey for her score of 4-under 68. Having begun her second round on the back nine, Pranavi opened with a birdie on the 10th hole but instantly dropped the shot with a bogey on the 11th.

However, this early bogey would be her only one for the round as she picked up shots on the 15th and 18th holes before finding another two birdies on the fourth and ninth holes to put herself within touching distance of another top 10 result on the Ladies European Tour.

Pranavi showcased her fine form during the second round as she made the green in regulation on the 13 of the 18 holes after having found the fairway off the tee on every single hole.

Cheng-Hsuan Shih began her second round on the back nine and produced her second consecutive round of 6-under 66 to take the lead after 36 holes. She made seven birdies and one bogey in the second round. P.K. Kongkraphan produced the low score of the week as she shot a 9-under 63, which included 10 birdies and one bogey to gain 31 positions and put herself into the lead group in the third round.

Order of Merit leader Casandra Alexander carded 1-under 71 following her opening round of 8-under 64 to fall to T-4 on the leaderboard. Her second round included three birdies and two bogeys.

--IANS

bsk/

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