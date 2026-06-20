'Golf can drive tourism, investment and family participation in India': PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Golf has the potential to emerge as a major driver of tourism, investment, and economic activity in India while also serving as a sport that brings families together, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) CEO Amandeep Singh Johl said during the Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series hosted by Equalsportz.

Speaking at a session titled "Understanding Emerging Sports in India", Johl urged parents to view golf as more than just a competitive sport and encouraged greater participation among children without the pressure of immediate success. “Golf has been part of me since the age of seven. Some call it a game, some a sport, some a social space, some a stage to network, and some a catalyst for growth. To me, it is all of the above,” Johl said.

Highlighting the values associated with the sport, he described integrity as golf's greatest lesson. “Golf is one of the games closest to life. You get good breaks and bad breaks, but you still have to play the ball as it lies,” he added.

Johl advised parents against introducing golf solely with the aim of producing champions. “Don’t teach anyone golf only to become a champion. Introduce them to the game and let them get to where they can get to. Golf is one of the greatest family sports, where grandparents, parents, and children can spend quality time together,” he said.

Calling for stronger infrastructure and wider accessibility, Johl said golf's contribution could extend well beyond the sporting arena.

“India needs more golf courses, more access, and more awareness. Golf can support tourism, real estate, investment, and economic activity. The potential is huge,” he said.

The session brought together experts from golf, chess, mixed martial arts, and squash to discuss emerging sporting opportunities for young athletes in India. Other panellists included International Master and FIDE Senior Trainer Vishal Sareen, Crosstrain Fight Club founder and CEO Siddharth Singh, and squash coach Dhruv Dhawan.

The panellists examined the evolving sports ecosystem in India, discussing issues such as parental support, coaching standards, financial challenges, athlete welfare, competition structures, and long-term development pathways.

They also highlighted the need for families to look beyond traditional sporting choices and explore disciplines gaining prominence through international competitions, professional leagues, and structured development systems.

The Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series aims to provide a platform for parents, athletes, coaches, and experts to engage in informed discussions on sporting careers and help families make better decisions while supporting the next generation of Indian athletes.

--IANS

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