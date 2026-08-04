Gold price today near Rs 1.43 Lakh: Why small Paytm Gold investments are gaining ground

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) With gold trading well below its record highs but still swinging sharply week to week, more retail investors are turning to small, staggered purchases through digital platforms such as Paytm Gold rather than betting on a single large buy.

The 24-karat gold price today is hovering around Rs 1.43 lakh per 10 grams in the domestic market, after a volatile stretch of choppy, range-bound trade. That is roughly 20 per cent below the retail all-time high of about Rs 1.78 lakh per 10 grams touched on January 29, 2026, when safe-haven buying peaked.

The swings track shifting expectations around US interest rates, a firmer dollar and the ebb and flow of West Asia tensions, with the US Federal Reserve holding rates steady last week and its next move the key cue ahead.

Most major forecasters have trimmed their targets but remain broadly constructive on gold over the medium term, supported by steady central bank buying and persistent global uncertainty. The World Gold Council has said gold is likely to stay supported by continued geopolitical uncertainty and investor demand, even as higher bond yields and a firmer dollar could keep prices volatile.

For a household trying to build gold holdings, that mix of elevated prices and frequent swings makes timing the market harder. Committing a large sum risks catching a temporary peak, while waiting risks missing a move. A little-and-often approach spreads purchases across different price levels, reducing the impact of short-term swings, so any single entry point matters less.

Paytm Gold lets customers buy 24-karat digital gold at live market prices, with investments starting from as little as Rs 51. It also offers Daily Gold SIPs for those who prefer automatic, recurring purchases over a one-time investment.

The digital gold is offered in partnership with MMTC-PAMP and is backed by equivalent physical gold held in insured, bank grade vaults.

Investors can sell holdings at prevailing market prices or convert them into 24-karat certified physical gold, with doorstep delivery available across more than 12,000 pin codes. Paytm has also flagged improved monetisation from wealth products including Paytm Gold in its latest quarterly earnings.

The approach does not remove market risk. Prices can fall as easily as rise, and gold works best as one part of a diversified plan rather than the whole of it. But with volatility expected to persist through the second half of the year, the focus for many small investors is shifting from finding the perfect entry to accumulating steadily, in amounts as modest as a single day's spare change.

--IANS

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