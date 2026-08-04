DPL: 'Different player is stepping up in every match,' says Dhull on Central Delhi's winning streak

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Central Delhi Kings captain Yash Dhull credited his side's collective performance, highlighting the rise of different players in every game as the team continued their winning streak against North Delhi Strikers and registered their third straight win in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 on Monday.

Central Delhi produced a superb batting performance to chase down a massive target of 210 against North Delhi in their third match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“One positive thing for us is that a different player is stepping up in every match. In the last game it was Vansh Bedi; today Jonty Sidhu and Aditya Bhandari played outstanding innings. That gives confidence to the entire team that we can chase any target. To win a trophy, you need different players to contribute in different situations,” he said after the match.

Chasing 210, Central Delhi Kings found themselves in trouble after losing wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 86/4 before Jonty Sidhu and Aditya Bhandari came together to revive the chase.

The pair added a crucial 82-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Bhandari played a quickfire knock of 46 off 24 balls, while Sidhu took the attack to the bowlers with fearless strokeplay.

Dhull praised the match-winning partnership between Sidhu and Bhandari, saying it changed the course of the chase.

“It was a crucial partnership between Jonty (Sidhu) and Aditya Bhandari. We have backed Jonty since last season, and today he showed great maturity. After losing a few wickets early, he built the innings brilliantly. Young players can learn a lot from the way he paced his knock.”

Sidhu, who played a brilliant knock of 75 runs, said staying calm was the biggest reason behind his innings.

“My plan was to stay as calm as possible throughout the chase. If you get carried away while chasing a big target, things can become difficult. I kept telling Aditya Bhandari that we only needed a couple of boundaries every over, and if we stayed patient, the game would come to us. Thankfully, our plan worked well.”

He added that the team's previous successful chase gave them the confidence to believe they could do it again.

“There wasn't much discussion in the dressing room because we had already chased a 200-plus total earlier in the tournament. We had the belief that if we followed our process, we could do it again. The confidence in the team was very high.

The Central Delhi Kings are now sitting at the helm of the points table with 6 points from three matches.

--IANS

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