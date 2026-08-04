Aayush Sharma calls Arpita Khan Sharma his 'safe place' in emotional birthday tribute

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma penned a heartfelt birthday note for his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, calling her the "heart and strength" of their family.

Taking to his social media account, Aayush shared a video montage featuring unseen moments with Arpita over the years.

One of the highlights of the post was a then-and-now comparison showing the couple together in 2016 and 2026. It reflected on a decade of togetherness of the couple. The montage also included warm family moments, hugs and candid memories with their children.

Alongside the video, Aayush wrote, "Happy Birthday to the heart and strength of our family. @arpitakhansharma. Arpita, you are the one who holds all of us together — the strength behind our smiles, the calm behind our chaos, and the love that makes our house a home. You're always there for everyone, giving, protecting, caring and loving without ever asking for anything in return.”

He added, "We may not say it enough, but everything feels a little easier and a lot more beautiful because you're in our lives. You are our safe place, our biggest support, and truly the centre of our little world.

"We love you more than words can ever say, and we hope today reminds you just how loved, valued and special you are to all of us. "Happy Birthday, Mama. Forever yours, Aayush, Ahil & Ayat," he concluded.

For the uninitiated, talking about Aayush and Arpita, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in November 2014 after dating for some time. Arpita is the sister of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and is the daughter of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan.

The couple welcomed their son, Ahil, in March 2016, followed by daughter Ayat in December 2019. Interestingly, Ayat shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan, as both were born on December 27.

On the work front, Aayush made his Bollywood debut with "Loveyatri" in 2018 opposite Warina Hussain. He later starred in "Antim: The Final Truth" alongside Salman Khan.

–IANS

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