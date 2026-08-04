Santhosh Narayanan roped in to score music for Dhruv Vikram's next

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) The makers of director Karan A Kumar's upcoming film, featuring Tamil star Dhruv Vikram in the lead, on Tuesday announced that one of the top music directors of the Tamil film industry, Santhosh Narayanan, had now been roped in to score music for their film.

Well known production house Mythri Movie Makers took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "The ever-inventive powerhouse @Music_Santhosh is on board for #DV4. Director @karanAkumar12 shares a picture from the jamming session with #DhruvVikram & the ace musician. Something exciting coming soon. #MythriTamil04 - Starring #DhruvVikram in an out and out commercial entertainer."

For the unaware, the film officially went on floors in the first week of July this year with a traditional pooja ceremony that was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being tentatively referred to as #MythriTamil04 and #DV4.

Mythri, a leading production house in Telugu, has off late been making films in other languages as well and this upcoming film happens to be its fourth Tamil venture.

Karan Aravind Kumar is directing this movie, which sources claim will be an out-and-out commercial entertainer.

The launch ceremony was held at the Chennai office of Mythri Movie Makers in MRC Nagar.

Apart from the film's cast and crew, several special guests too participated in the launch ceremony.

Director Keerthiswaran had sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot while directors Adhik Ravichandran, Ravikumar, Antony Bhagyaraj, Raja, Sasi and 'Hi Nanna' fame Shouryuv had graced the launching ceremony.

Sources in the know say that #DV4/#MythriTamil04, which is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, will look to showcase Dhruv Vikram in an avatar that will appeal to the masses.

Dhruv Vikram, who is the son of actor Vikram, was last seen in the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Bison', that was directed by ace director Mari Selvaraj.

Sources claim that the young actor, who is known for experimenting with intense and performance-driven roles, was now ready to embrace a unique entertainer aimed at appealing to a wider audience.

Karan Aravind Kumar has co-written the screenplay for this film with Saby. The film boasts a talented technical crew.

Cinematography for the film is to be handled by Viki. Santhosh Narayanan will be scoring the music for this film, the editing of which is to be handled by Jayasuriya.

Costumes in the film are to be designed by Praveen Raja while production design will be by GM Sekhar. Stunt sequences in the film are to be choreographed by action choreographer Vikram Mor.

--IANS

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