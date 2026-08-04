L&T wins over Rs 15,000 crore order from ADNOC Offshore

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday informed that its L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured an "ultramega" order worth over Rs 15,000 crore from ADNOC Offshore for a major project in the Middle East.

The project will be executed through a consortium, with LTEH Offshore serving as the lead partner and responsible for a major part of it, covering engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of offshore facilities, the company said in an exchange filing.

LTEH Offshore will also be responsible for the upgrade of existing facilities. A significant portion of the fabrication work will be undertaken at L&T's state-of-the-art fabrication yards.

The company has integrated EPCIC capabilities and an extensive track record in delivering large and complex offshore developments across the region.

"Supported by robust in-house engineering capabilities, world-class fabrication facilities and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, it has successfully delivered complex shallow-water and deep-water field developments across geographies," the statement said.

Over the past four decades, the business has executed a wide range of offshore projects, including fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and decommissioning jobs.

“This prestigious award from ADNOC reflects the trust our clients place in L&T’s engineering excellence, project execution capabilities and unwavering commitment to delivering complex energy infrastructure projects safely and on schedule," said S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director – Larsen & Toubro Limited.

"As a long-standing partner in the region, we remain committed to supporting the UAE’s energy ambitions through innovative, sustainable and world-class offshore solutions,” he added.

The company had in July announced that its minerals and metals business has secured multiple domestic orders, including contracts from public sector companies, with the combined value falling in the company’s ‘mega’ category of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

—IANS

aar/ag