Abishan Jeevinth plays Sugan in Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming film

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) The makers of director Gautham Sivaraman's upcoming film, featuring Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in the lead, have now revealed the look and character of Abishan Jeevinth in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers have disclosed that Abishan plays a character called Sugan in the film.

Taking to its social media timelines to share Abishan Jeevinth's look in the film, Drama Company, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Meet the bundle of energy - Sugan. Our Energetic Star Abishan Jeevinth is all set to steal your hearts in #DramaCompanyProductionNo1. Shoot in Progress. Starring @nimmashivarajkumar @abishan_jeevinth | @shivani_nagaram | @iamyogalakshmi | @gaanavinoth. Written & Directed by @gowtham_sivaraman. Produced by @am_bala_arunachalam @dramacompanyofcl. Music by @leon.james. DOP @pragadeesh97. Editor @iam_sureshkumark Art Director @vijuvijayanvv Costume Designer @swathiramakrishnann Executive Producer @prasanth___udt Creative Producer @surabe_selvan PRO @prosrivenkatesh #DramaCompanyProductionNo1 #ShootInProgress #Shivarajkumar #AbishanJeevinth."

For the unaware, director Gautham Sivaraman's film featuring Abishan Jeevinth and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead is being produced by Balamurugan A under the banner of Drama Company. The film, which was launched in June this year with great fanfare, will feature Shivani Nagaram as the female lead opposite Abishan Jeevinth. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including Yogalakshmi, Gaana Vinoth, Sangeetha Madhavan and Benjamin.

On the technical front, the film will have music by one of the best music directors in the Tamil film industry, Leon James. It will also have cinematography by Pragadeesh Prabhu and editing by Suresh Kumar.

It may be recalled that Abishan Jeevinth had earlier this year greeted actor Shiva Rajkumar on his birthday, saying he was incredibly proud to be sharing screen space with him.

Taking to his X timeline, Abishan Jeevinth, who had shot to fame with his first directorial 'Tourist Family', wrote, "Happy Birthday, @NimmaShivanna sir!! Wishing you nothing but the very best, always. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me. I’m incredibly proud to be sharing the screen with you."

--IANS

mkr/