May 11, 2026 4:14 PM हिंदी

Gold ETF inflows jump 34 pc in April, equity mutual funds attract Rs 38,440 crore

Gold ETF inflows jump 34 pc amid geopolitical uncertainty: AMFI data

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The mutual fund industry in India continued to witness strong investor participation in April, with overall industry inflows rising to Rs 3.22 lakh crore, while gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) recorded robust growth amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty surrounding tensions between the US and Iran, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday.

The data also showed that actively managed equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of Rs 38,440.20 crore during the month.

Inflows across equity categories remained healthy, with flexi-cap funds leading the segment by attracting inflows of Rs 10,147.85 crore in April.

Meanwhile, small-cap funds saw net investments worth Rs 6,885.90 crore.

Mid-cap funds also witnessed strong investor interest with inflows of Rs 6,551.40 crore during the month, while large-cap funds received inflows of Rs 2,524.61 crore.

Meanwhile, net inflows into gold ETFs stood at Rs 3,040.3 crore in April, marking a 34 per cent rise on a month-on-month basis. The net assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs stood at Rs 1.78 lakh crore as of April 30.

Globally, too, investors returned to gold ETFs in April.

According to the World Gold Council, global gold ETFs recorded inflows worth $6.6 billion during the month, with all regions witnessing positive flows led by European funds.

On the debt side, mutual funds recorded inflows of Rs 2.47 lakh crore in April, supported by strong participation in overnight and liquid fund categories.

Overnight funds attracted inflows of Rs 31,420.45 crore, while liquid funds saw investments worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore during the month.

Earlier in April, the domestic mutual fund industry closed FY26 with assets under management (AUM) rising 12.2 per cent to Rs 73.73 lakh crore, adding Rs 8 lakh crore to its asset base over the year despite sustained equity market volatility.

--IANS

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