Glasgow CWG: Entering competition with a winning mindset, says quarter-miler Vishal TK on his debut

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) The first Indian to go under 45 seconds in 400m, Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi (Vishal TK) is looking to add a cherry on top of a magical season by winning a medal on his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow. The Indian quarter-miler heads into the CWG on the back of a historic season that has firmly established him as one of the country's premier sprint talents.

The 22-year-old Vishal made history earlier this year by becoming the first Indian man to break the 45-second barrier in the 400m, clocking 44.98 seconds to set the current Indian National Record in the event. A four-time National Champion, Vishal has rapidly emerged as one of Asia's leading quarter-milers and will step onto the track at Glasgow riding on the confidence gained from a breakthrough campaign.

His remarkable rise has also been underlined by success on the continental stage. Vishal played a pivotal role in India's relay teams winning gold in the mixed 4x400m relay and silver in the men's 4x400m relay at the Asian Athletics Championships.

Ranked among the top 60 men's 400m runners in the world, the 22-year-old is one of India's leading hopes in the sprint events as the country looks to continue its resurgence in the one-lapper.

As he prepares to don the Indian colours at one of the biggest multi-sport events in the world, Vishal says his focus remains firmly on delivering his best performance when it matters most.

"I'm entering the Commonwealth Games with a winning mindset. Months of hard work, honesty, discipline, consistency and self-belief have brought me to this stage, and I trust the process and my coach Jason Dawson completely.

"My focus is on performing at my highest level and making every second count on the track. I don't set limits on what I can achieve. I believe in pushing my boundaries every time I compete. Representing India is the biggest motivation, and I'll give everything I have to make the nation proud," said Vishal.

Vishal credits the support system around him for helping him prepare for the demands of elite international competition, highlighting the role of the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in his journey.

"Success is never an individual effort, and I'm fortunate to have an incredible team supporting me. The Inspire Institute of Sport has provided everything an athlete needs—from world-class coaching and sports science to nutrition, recovery and mental conditioning. Their belief in me has given me the confidence to keep improving every day. Having such a strong support system allows me to focus entirely on giving my best performance," he said.

The rise of Indian men's 400m running has been one of the country's biggest success stories in athletics in recent years, with Indian athletes consistently competing with the world's best. Having already rewritten the national record books, Vishal believes he is part of a generation determined to continue raising the bar and inspire the next wave of Indian athletes.

"It's an honour to be part of a generation that's changing the perception of Indian athletics. We are proving that Indian athletes can compete with the best in the world, and that's incredibly motivating. Every performance is about setting a new benchmark—not just for myself, but for the next generation of athletes who dream of wearing the Indian jersey. I hope my journey inspires many more young talents to believe that no dream is too big," he added.

Reflecting on his preparations, Vishal said consistency has been the defining theme of his training in recent months. "The biggest focus has been consistency—physically, mentally and technically. Every training session has been about learning how to get stronger, faster and more prepared for the biggest stages. I've grown not only as an athlete but also as a competitor. I've learned to stay composed under pressure, trust my preparation and perform with confidence when it matters the most," he said.

With Glasgow now in sight, Vishal says representing India remains the greatest honour of his career.

"Wearing the Indian jersey is more than just representing a country. It's carrying the dreams and hopes of millions of people. Every time I step onto the track, I compete with immense pride and responsibility. To everyone supporting us back home, thank you for believing in me. Your encouragement gives me strength, and I promise I'll give everything I have on the track. Keep supporting Indian athletics because together we're building something truly special."

Having already etched his name into Indian athletics history as the current national record holder in the men's 400m and the first Indian to run the event in under 45 seconds, Vishal now stands on the cusp of another career milestone. With four national titles, continental relay medals and a growing reputation on the international circuit already to his name, the Commonwealth Games present an opportunity to further establish himself among the world's leading quarter-milers while strengthening India's emergence as a force in the sprint events.

--IANS

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