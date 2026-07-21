July 21, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

Bengal: Woman’s body found hanging in Madhyamgram hotel; boyfriend arrested

Bengal: Woman’s body found hanging in Madhyamgram hotel; boyfriend arrested (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) Police recovered the body of a young woman by breaking open the door of a hotel room in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district, on Tuesday.

The woman’s boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her unnatural death.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Reena Ram, 38, a resident of Patuli Shibatala in North 24 Parganas.

She had checked into the hotel three days ago. On Tuesday, her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in room number 101.

Hotel staff told police that Reena often stayed there and was usually accompanied by a young man.

Police sources said Reena was married but had not been in touch with her husband for a long time. She had developed a relationship with a local man ten years younger than her.

On July 18, both checked into the hotel, but the man left that day. Reena remained alone for the next two days.

Her family members, aware of the relationship, alleged that disputes had recently arisen between the two. They blamed her boyfriend for her death and lodged a complaint.

Based on this, police arrested the accused and began questioning him. A case has been registered under relevant sections.

A hotel employee said repeated calls to the man staying with Reena went unanswered on Tuesday morning. Suspecting something was wrong, staff informed police.

Officers broke down the door and found Reena’s body hanging inside.

--IANS

sch/dan

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