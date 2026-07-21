Barcelona to officially unveil Karim Adeyemi on Wednesday, confirms Laporta

Madrid, July 21 (IANS) Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club will officially announce the signing of German player Karim Adeyemi on Wednesday, with the forward also set to be presented to supporters and the media.

Laporta revealed the development upon his arrival at Barcelona airport after returning from the FIFA World Cup final in New York. His trip to the United States had delayed the formal announcement, despite Adeyemi arriving in Barcelona last week to complete the move.

The 24-year-old forward joins the reigning La Liga champions from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and becomes Barcelona's second major signing of the summer transfer window.

Capable of playing across the front line, Adeyemi is expected to add pace, versatility and attacking depth to Hansi Flick's squad. He can operate on either wing as well as in a central attacking role, giving Barcelona multiple options in the final third, reports Xinhua.

Adeyemi leaves Dortmund after making 146 appearances for the German club, scoring 36 goals across all competitions. During his time in Germany, he established himself as one of the Bundesliga's quickest and most dynamic forwards while also becoming a regular member of the German national team.

The forward has earned 11 senior international caps for Germany and will now look to make an immediate impact in Spanish football as Barcelona aim to defend their domestic title and challenge for European honours next season.

His arrival comes after the departure of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski, whose contract with Barcelona expired at the end of June. Adeyemi is expected to play an important role in reshaping the club's attack following the Poland international's exit.

Meanwhile, young Swedish winger Roony Bardghji is reportedly expected to leave on loan after struggling for regular first-team opportunities last season.

Adeyemi is Barcelona's second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, as the Catalan giants continue strengthening their squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

--IANS

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