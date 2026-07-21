India delivers relief material to flood-stricken Afghanistan

Kabul, July 21 (IANS) India on Tuesday delivered relief material, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities amid devastating floods in Nuristan.

"In the wake of the devastating floods in Nuristan, India delivers relief materials, including food items and family tents, to Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority to support affected communities. India stands with the Afghan people at this difficult time," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

At least 20 people have been killed and over 80 others injured due to floods in Parun city of Afghanistan's Nuristan province, local media reported.

Highlighting a statement released by the Taliban authorities, Afghanistan's Khaama Press news agency reported that more than 100 people still remain missing after floods in Parun and nearby areas.

In a statement, the Taliban-run National Disaster Management Authority said that heavy floods had impacted Parun and several other areas of Nuristan, causing significant casualties and damage.

The National Disaster Management Authority's head of information and publications and spokesperson, Hafiz Mohammad Yousuf Hamad, said specialised teams had been rushed to the impacted areas to analyse the situation, search for missing people and find the extent of the damage.

Residential homes, agricultural land and shops were damaged or destroyed due to floods, causing heavy financial losses. Hamad said the casualty figures could change as search and rescue operations continue in the flood-affected areas.

With over 100 people reported missing, the authorities fear that the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue to conduct searches for survivors and those who may have been swept away by the floods, Khaama Press reported.

The floods were reported after heavy rainfall in parts of Nuristan, where mountainous areas and limited road access could make it difficult to carry out rescue operations.

Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to extreme weather conditions, including landslides, droughts and floods.

–IANS

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