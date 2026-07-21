NSA Doval discusses enhancing energy security, protecting maritime corridors during Riyadh visit

Riyadh, July 21 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reviewed the progress in India–Saudi bilateral relations and discussed the current regional situation during his official visit to the Middle East nation.

"Hon'ble NSA Shri Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on 20 July. He was warmly received at the airport by H.E. Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, and Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan," the Embassy of India in Riyadh wrote on X on Tuesday.

"During the visit, the NSA met H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and H.E. Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, National Security Advisor," it added.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ambassador Saud Al-Sati.

"Foreign Minister HH Prince received Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. They also discussed the latest regional developments and the efforts to enhance energy security and protect maritime corridors," the Saudi Foreign Ministry noted on X.

According to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy, during their meeting in Riyadh, NSA Doval and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz - the Saudi Minister of Energy and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources - reviewed bilateral energy cooperation and discussed ways to expand it, including joint efforts to strengthen energy security and ensure stability of its supplies.

NSA Doval had also paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia in April and engaged in a series of high-level meetings with senior Saudi leadership to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance energy cooperation, and discuss key regional developments.

Top officials indicate that NSA Doval's recent visits to Riyadh underscore the growing strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia amid evolving geopolitical dynamics as the discussions have covered a broad spectrum of issues, including bilateral cooperation, regional security concerns, and matters of mutual interest.

–IANS

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