Gladbach end losing streak with comeback win over Stuttgart

Berlin, Oct 24 (IANS) Borussia Monchengladbach ended their disastrous start to the Bundesliga season with a 3-2 comeback victory over VfB Stuttgart on Friday, securing their first points of the campaign and avoiding an unwanted league record.

Having lost their opening six matches, Gladbach faced the prospect of becoming the first club in Bundesliga history to begin a season with seven consecutive defeats. However, despite an early setback, the visitors rallied to claim a crucial victory inspired by Wael Mohya.

Stuttgart took the lead in the fifth minute when Ermedin Demirovic fired home from distance after receiving a pass from Dzenan Pejcinovic. Gladbach goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas got a hand to the effort but could not prevent the ball from crossing the line, Xinhua reports.

The hosts continued to threaten through Pejcinovic and Lorenz Assignon before Gladbach gradually gained momentum. Joe Scally restored parity in the 38th minute, cleverly redirecting Zento Uno’s effort into the net with his heel.

Gladbach came close to taking the lead before the break, but Stuttgart goalkeeper Dennis Seimen denied Florian Neuhaus before Mohya struck the crossbar.

The visitors carried their momentum into the second half and went ahead in the 51st minute. Mohya beat two defenders with a skilful dribble before setting up Shuto Machino, who finished emphatically into the top corner.

Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness responded with a triple substitution, bringing on Deniz Undav, Jamie Leweling and Bilal El Khannouss in an attempt to turn the game around. However, Gladbach extended their lead in the 66th minute.

Seimen failed to hold Mohya’s low effort, and although Ramon Hendriks cleared the ball off the line, Scally regained possession near the right post and lifted it back towards Mohya, who bundled it home from close range.

Demirovic gave Stuttgart renewed hope in the 83rd minute, heading home Leweling’s cross to reduce the deficit. The hosts pushed for a late equaliser but could not find a way through as Gladbach held on for their first win of the season.

“A lot of pressure has been lifted. The players have fully rewarded themselves today. We invested more in the game and showed greater passion,” Gladbach sporting director Rouven Schroeder said after the match.

“The win is a relief for the entire club, but it can only be a starting point,” he added.

Despite the victory, Gladbach remain at the bottom of the standings with three points from seven matches. Stuttgart, meanwhile, sit 14th with six points after suffering their fifth league defeat of the campaign.

--IANS

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