Gippy Grewal: My first job was as a security guard

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Punjabi star and producer Gippy Grewal, who currently awaits the release of his film “Carry On Jatta 4”, has spoken about his struggles before stardom and the odd jobs he had done before becoming an actor.

Gippy, who was seen as a guest on Shekhar Suman’s show “Shekhar Tonite”, had first released three albums but they failed to leave an impact. After his third album, he married his girlfriend and moved to Canada, where life brought a new set of challenges. The couple had to start over and build everything from scratch.

Gippy recalled in a statement: “After my marriage, I moved to Canada. I started working there and took up several different jobs.”

Asked about the jobs, he replied, “My first job, sir, was as a security guard. Later, I was doing three jobs at the same time. In the mornings, my wife and I used to deliver newspapers, after which she would leave for work.”

“She was a manager at Subway (sandwiches)… and in the evenings, we had taken up a contract at a mall. There were just two of us — my wife and me.”

Talking about how those struggles brought them closer, he said, “Those two jobs, delivering newspapers in the morning and cleaning in the evening, when the two of us did them together, we would have so many conversations.”

He added: We would discuss our plans what we wanted to do, how we wanted to do it, and what steps we needed to take. We saved the money we earned, put it together, and that’s when I made my album…”

Shekhar Tonite streams on YouTube.

Talking about Carry On Jatta, the film’s first installment was released in 2012. The second and third installments was released in 2018 and 2023, respectively. The fourth part will release in June 26.

It revolves around an entirely new web of hilarious lies, mistaken identities, and structural family chaos.

--IANS

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