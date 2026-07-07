GIFT City signs MoU with Vietnam's Da Nang financial hub to boost investment

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) India’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Tuesday announced collaboration with Vietnam International Financial Center - Da Nang (VIFC-DN), a newly established financial hub, to share institutional knowledge and best practices.

The two institutions recently signed an MoU that aims to help Vietnam develop its international financial center and pave the way for cross-border investment across countries.

“Having built India’s only IFSC from the ground up, GIFT City will share lessons and institutional experience from its development journey as VIFC-DN takes shape,” the release said.

The partnership will cover financial services, fintech and digital innovation, capacity building and financial sector development, while exploring opportunities for cross-border investment and stronger business linkages between India and Vietnam.

The two institutions will also collaborate on joint research and publications, professional exchanges, conferences, seminars and outreach initiatives, and maintain institutional engagement on areas of mutual interest, the release added.

Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO, GIFT City, said the collaboration will explore new opportunities in financial services, fintech and investment, along with sharing institutional experience.

“International collaboration is essential to building globally competitive financial centres… We believe this collaboration can contribute to stronger financial and business linkages between India and Vietnam,” Kaul added.

GIFT City had recently signed two strategic MoUs aimed at strengthening its ecosystem across Global Capability Centres (GCCs), urban development, education and research.

An MoU with Tata Communications aims to jointly position GIFT City as a preferred destination for GCCs, treasury centres, technology enterprises and other service-oriented businesses. The partnership will also cover stakeholder engagement, market intelligence sharing and business development initiatives.

Another MoU with CEPT University enables collaboration on research, knowledge exchange, executive education, sustainability studies, urban planning and capacity building, drawing on the university’s expertise in architecture, planning, design and urban management.

GIFT City currently hosts more than 1,500 entities and holds banking assets worth $111 billion as of March 2026.

--IANS

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