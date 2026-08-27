Gerard Butler reveals ‘very Scottish thing’ he does

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Gerard Butler recently opened up about the Scottish tradition of wearing a kilt without anything underneath.

During a conversation with Drew Barrymore on her show, the actor confirmed that he follows the cheeky custom, explaining that it is common at Scottish weddings.

Barrymore asked Gerard: “You were born and raised in Scotland. Is it true that you are not supposed to wear anything under your kilt? It's an absolute must.”

To which, Gerard hilariously replied: “Oh yeah, absolutely yeah”

A startled Barrymore questioned again: “You wear nothing.”

To which, Gerard said: “You're supposed to wear nothing…. Yeah, you're free balling it. And you normally do it at weddings…. We would not survive in Hollywood for very long, because it's like, it's a very Scottish thing to go, have a look there, have a look there.”

Butler turned to acting in the mid-1990s with small roles in productions such as Mrs Brown, the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and Tale of the Mummy.

In 2000, he starred as Count Dracula in the gothic horror film Dracula 2000. He played Attila the Hun in the miniseries Attila, then appeared in the films Reign of Fire and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life before starring in the science fiction film Timeline.

He played Erik, The Phantom in Joel Schumacher's 2004 musical The Phantom of the Opera. Butler gained wider recognition for his portrayal of King Leonidas in Zack Snyder's fantasy war film 300.

In 2010, he began lending his voice to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Also in the 2010s, he portrayed Secret Service agent Mike Banning in the action thriller Has Fallen film series, played military leader Tullus Aufidius in the 2011 film Coriolanus, and portrayed Sam Childers in the 2011 action biopic Machine Gun Preacher.

Butler also appeared in Geostorm, Den of Thieves, Greenland, Copshop, Last Seen Alive, Plane, and Kandahar.

--IANS

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