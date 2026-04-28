April 28, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

George Clooney says he disagrees with US administration, but ‘there’s no place for violence’

George Clooney says he disagrees with US administration, but ‘there’s no place for violence’

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Hollywood actor George Clooney has reacted to the recent shooting incident during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The actor took a moment to get political while he was honored with Film at Lincoln Center’s 51st annual Chaplin award, reports ‘Variety’.

George Clooney, who has long been one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics of Donald Trump, struck a somber tone as he addressed these politically charged times. Over the weekend, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was evacuated after a gunman tried to storm the annual gala fundraiser event.

He said, “I can’t be here on a night like tonight and just ignore everything that’s going on in the world. I disagree with everything that this administration stands for, but there’s no place for the kind of violence we saw two nights ago in Washington, D.C. Nor is there a room for this kind of violence in Minnesota with Alex Pretti or Renee Good”.

As per ‘Variety’, the actor wasn’t explicitly critical of Trump, but he alluded to the extremism that critics argue has propelled the President’s ascent.

He further mentioned, “It seems to me there’s a struggle that has to be won against hatred and corruption and cruelty and violence. It’s a struggle for the very soul of this republic because to foment hate and violence is to inherit the wind”.

The actor made a push for unity, concluding that “the question is simply, what are we, as citizens of this great country, to do? And it is that answer in all of us, left, right and center, to build a more perfect union, heal our wounds and begin to truly make America great again”.

Sam Rockwell, Stephen Colbert, Julianna Margulies and John Turturro were among the presenters of the honour.

--IANS

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