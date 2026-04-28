April 29, 2026 2:30 AM हिंदी

George Clooney rarely watches his old movies

George Clooney rarely watches his old movies

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor George Clooney, who has worked in 100 movies, is not necessarily interested in watching them.

The actor recently attended the red carpet at the 51st Chaplin Award gala at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘People’, "As you get older, it's hard to watch movies when you were younger because you're like, 'Holy s---, that doesn't even look like me anymore’”.

The actor appeared at the annual N.Y.C. gala to receive an award from Film at Lincoln Center that "recognizes an individual's significant contributions to the art of cinema", named after Charlie Chaplin, who was the organization's inaugural honoree back in 1972.

As per ‘People’, the actor said that he recently watched his 2009 stop-motion animated movie with Wes Anderson, Fantastic Mr. Fox, with his 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, whom he shares with wife Amal Clooney.

"So I was watching Fantastic Mr. Fox, which is a little easier because it's not really me, it's just my voice. That's kind of fun because the kids are slowly figuring out what I do for a living, you know? But the rest of it. Listen, it's hard because I tend to not want to look back, but now that I'm gonna be 65 in a week, looking forward's a lot shorter view, you know what I mean? So maybe I'll look back later, you know”.

George Clooney and Amal, 48, posed together on the red carpet before the gala, where the actor was celebrated by friends and collaborators Stephen Colbert, Julianna Margulies, John Turturro and Sam Rockwell.

As the actor said on the red carpet, he turns 65 on May 6. He most recently appeared in a movie when he played a movie star not unlike himself in 2025's Jay Kelly. In recent months, Clooney has said that he is working on Ocean's 14, a sequel to his three heist movies with Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts.

--IANS

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