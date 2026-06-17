June 17, 2026 1:34 PM हिंदी

Genelia Deshmukh celebrates Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Happy’ re-release: Some things never go out of style

Genelia Deshmukh celebrates Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Happy’ re-release: Some things never go out of style

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) As her film “Happy” starring Allu Arjun is re-releasing in the big screen, actress Genelia Deshmukh has celebrated the moment and said that some things never go out of style.

Genelia shared a glimpse of the peppy romantic song 'Osa Osa' sung by Jassie Gift and Suchitra from the film.

“Because some things never go out of style — it’s trending everywhere again! #HappyReRelease #AlluArjun #Genelia #Happy4K #OssaOssa,” Genelia wrote as the caption.

Talking about “Happy”, the Telugu romantic action comedy was directed A. Karunakaran. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Shirke, Brahmanandam, Kishore and Tanikella Bharani.

The film follows an orthodox politician's daughter, about to wed a powerful man, blames her friend, a pizza delivery boy, for her current situation. The boy tries to set things right by pretending to be her lover.

“Happy” was later dubbed and released in Malayalam as Happy Be Happy, and was a blockbuster in Kerala, running successfully for over 175 days.

Genelia was last seen in Raja Shivaji directed by her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The film is based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

The film features Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

She will soon be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming horror comedy “Police Station Mein Bhoot” starring Manoj Bajpayee. This will be the first time Genelia and Manoj will be seen sharing screen space together.

Genelia began her acting career with the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and earned recognition in the Tamil film Boys that same year. She further earned praises for her portrayals in the 2008 romantic comedies Santosh Subramaniam and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

She has worked in films such as Satyam, Masti, Sye, Sachein, Happy, Dhee, Ready, Katha, Urumi, Force, Velayudham and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Following her marriage to Riteish Deshmukh, with whom she has two sons, she took a long hiatus from acting. The actress had a career comeback with the 2022 Marathi film Ved.

--IANS

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