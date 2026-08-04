Gen Z moved beyond their sphere of influence: Congress on RSS chief's upcoming interaction

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Congress leaders on Tuesday expressed doubts about how fruitful Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's upcoming interaction with Generation Z and Generation Alpha students will be, contending that the section has moved beyond the RSS' sphere of influence.

Talking to IANS, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said: "It is a good thing. Dialogue is important and should always take place. In a democracy, dialogue has great significance. However, such dialogue should be open and should not be an attempt to impose one's views on others. Swami Vivekananda had said that new ideas should be embraced. But considering the kind of remarks Mohan Bhagwat has made about Gen Z in the past, especially in the name of culture, I do not think this interaction will prove to be very fruitful."

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said: "Now, Gen Z has moved beyond their sphere of influence. Whether you look at the results in Madhya Pradesh or Patna, it was Gen Z voters who defeated them."

However, BJP MLA Ram Kadam defended the initiative, saying: "Revered RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has always engaged in discussions with people of all age groups, from young children to youth. This is not a new initiative. If you visit an RSS shakha, there are separate shakhas for children, youth, and senior citizens. The Sarsanghchalak regularly interacts with people, and this is another such initiative aimed at encouraging dialogue."

Shiv Sena leader Shaina N.C. also welcomed the interaction, saying: "The RSS has been engaging with Gen Z and millennials for the past two to three years. Topics such as culture, discipline, nationalism, and civic duty have been the focus of these interactions. This time, when the Sarsanghchalak visits Mumbai, he will answer questions from the youth. Discussions will cover issues such as jobs, artificial intelligence (AI), social media, identity crises, nationalism, and other matters concerning young people."

Bhagwat is scheduled to interact with representatives of Generation Z and Generation Alpha on August 6 in Mumbai.

The interactive session will serve as the inaugural event of the 15th Annual Championship Conference of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.).

The conference will bring together more than 2,000 high school students aged 15 to 19 from over 100 cities across India. Centred on the theme, "The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way," the event aims to provide a platform for young leaders to discuss pressing local, national, and international issues, according to a press release.

Bhagwat's address will formally inaugurate the Annual Championship Conference and set the stage for several days of student-led debates, discussions, and policy deliberations organised by I.I.M.U.N.

--IANS

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