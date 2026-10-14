Gehlot’s remarks reflect his frustration over Congress’ declining political fortunes: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, Oct 14 (IANS) BJP Rajasthan State President Madan Rathore on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alleging that his recent statements reflect his frustration over the Congress party's declining political fortunes.

Rathore accused Gehlot of making misleading remarks on delimitation, women's reservation and constitutional institutions while overlooking his own government's record.

Rathore said Gehlot was making irresponsible statements on delimitation despite having overseen the delimitation of municipal bodies during his tenure as Chief Minister. He alleged that multiple municipal corporations were created in various cities for political reasons to prevent the BJP from gaining an advantage.

He further accused the previous Congress government of manipulating ward boundaries to benefit a particular community while restricting the BJP's traditional strongholds.

Responding to Gehlot's repeated questions about the rebellion within his own party, Rathore said the former Chief Minister should first clarify his position on Sachin Pilot.

"Gehlot frequently questions the BJP about the rebellion against him by his own party colleagues. Yet, he has also attempted to project unity by appearing alongside those very leaders, whether on a motorcycle or before the party high command. He must clarify whether he stands with Sachin Pilot or continues to regard him as 'useless' and 'incompetent'," Rathore said.

Commenting on Gehlot's statements regarding women's reservation and the proposed increase in the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats through delimitation, Rathore alleged that the former Chief Minister was speaking without complete information.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for consensus on the Women's Reservation Bill, Rathore said the Prime Minister had urged political parties to support the legislation and take credit for it rather than obstruct the empowerment of women.

He alleged that the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, had hindered efforts to ensure greater representation for women. Rathore also questioned Gehlot's references to China and demanded that the Congress make public the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it had signed with the Chinese side.

He asked why the agreement had not been disclosed and referred to questions reportedly raised by the Supreme Court regarding an agreement between a political party in India and a foreign government or political party.

"If Gehlot is a senior national leader who is genuinely concerned about the country, he should ensure that the agreement with China is made public. The people have a right to know what it contains," Rathore said.

Rathore further argued that delimitation could not explain the Congress party's prolonged electoral setbacks in several states. He said the BJP had spent years in opposition building public trust and had worked to fulfil people's expectations whenever it came to power.

According to Rathore, the BJP's political growth over successive decades contrasted with the Congress's declining electoral performance. He accused the Congress of invoking delimitation to divert attention from its organisational weaknesses and repeated electoral defeats.

Addressing the Congress's reported intention to approach the Supreme Court over delimitation-related issues, Rathore said democratic institutions had established procedures and constitutional responsibilities that political parties must respect.

He cautioned that undermining institutional processes could weaken the country's democratic framework and create an atmosphere of disorder.

"Congress respects neither the mandate of the people nor the provisions of the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," Rathore said.

--IANS

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