August 12, 2026 11:01 PM हिंदी

Gay named in PCC Select XI for Pakistan warm-up game despite shoulder injury scare

Gay named in PCC Select XI for Pakistan warm-up game despite shoulder injury scare (Credit: X/Emilio Gay)

London, Aug 12 (IANS) England opening batter Emilio Gay has been named in a 14-player Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI squad for a three-day warm-up fixture against the touring Pakistan side, starting at Beckenham on Thursday. It is followed by matches between the two teams at Lord’s (August 27-31) and Edgbaston (September 9-13) respectively.

Left-handed batter Gay, 26, suffered an injury scare after retiring hurt with a shoulder issue while batting for Durham in their One-Day Cup match against Middlesex. Gay felt discomfort in his right shoulder after hitting Toby Roland-Jones for four past mid-on, and immediately clutched the joint before signalling for the physio.

Despite undergoing a scan, Gay is expected to prove his fitness during the Beckenham encounter ahead of England's three-match Test series against Pakistan, which is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, where the hosts are seventh in the standings and the visitors in eighth spot.

Sussex all-rounder Tom Haines will captain the PCC Select XI, with former England international Mike Yardy stepping in as head coach. The squad features an exciting mix of young talent alongside international players, including Test players Shoaib Bashir, Matt Fisher, and James Rew, all eager to impress.

Gay, who made his Test debut earlier this summer, has been included in England's 16-man Test squad, which notably features no specialist opening cover. Returning batter Ollie Pope remains the spare option, while Jordan Cox is set to replace the injured Jacob Bethell at number three, with Dan Lawrence recalled to bat at number six.

PCC Select XI squad: Tom Haines (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Luc Benkenstein, Caleb Falconer, Matt Fisher, Emilio Gay, Nathan Gilchrist, Josh Hull, Manny Lumsden, James Rew, James Sales, Charlie Tear, Noah Thain, Saif Zaib.

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Alexander Sorloth's muscle injury is a setback for Atletico Madrid ahead of La Liga 2026-27 season opener.

Football: Sorloth's muscle injury a setback for Atletico Madrid

Tanvi Khanna, Suraj Kumar Chand in semifinals in the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo credit: SRFI

Squash: Tanvi Khanna, Suraj Chand in semifinals of PSA Challenger Tour event in Kolkata

Madhya Pradesh CM meets Gujarat counterpart during investment outreach (Photo: IANS)

Madhya Pradesh CM meets Gujarat counterpart during investment outreach

Indian Army FT seal quarterfinals berth with dramatic late win over Mohammedan SC in the final Group B fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Indian Army FT seal QF berth with dramatic late win over Mohammedan SC

India, Southern African Customs Union sign terms of reference towards trade pact

India, Southern African Customs Union sign terms of reference towards trade pact

Madhya Pradesh secures Rs 8,635 crore investment proposals from Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh secures Rs 8,635 crore investment proposals from Gujarat

Historic campaign for Indian origin quartet in PGA’s FedEx Cup play-offs at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Historic campaign for Indian origin quartet in PGA’s FedEx Cup play-offs

Nepali youths organise rally demanding entry into Indian Army as Agniveers

Nepali youths organise rally demanding entry into Indian Army as Agniveers

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks on Israel 'incendiary, genocidal and reckless' (File image)

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks on Israel 'incendiary, genocidal and reckless'

Pakistan’s fiscal transparency crisis and return to the shadow of military rule

Pakistan’s fiscal transparency crisis and return to the shadow of military rule