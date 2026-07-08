Gautami Kapoor says 'Love & Respect' for Ram Kapoor amid ‘Lock Upp’ trolling

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress Gautami Kapoor has once again extended her support to husband Ram Kapoor amid the online backlash surrounding his stints and antics on the reality show 'Lock Upp Season 2'.

Taking to her social media account on Tuesday, Gautami shared a smiling picture of Ram from the show and wrote, "@iamramkapoor We miss you," along with a red heart emoticons i. She also added the words, "Love and respect."

The post comes days after Ram found himself at the centre of social media criticism over his comments on marriage and infidelity during 'Lock Upp'. His remarks sparked a widespread debate online, with viewers expressing their disagreement, further making Ram Kapoor at the receiving end of immense trolls.

A few days ago, Gautami had publicly stood by her husband amid the controversy. Earlier, she had shared a picture with Ram captioned "Only love" with heart emoticons, signalling her unwavering support for Ram.

Talking about Ram Kapoor, the actor who is currently seen as a contestant on 'Lock Upp', has remained one of the most talked-about participants this season.

A lot many of his statements and interactions inside the reality show have been making headlines. He recently also grabbed attention after a heated exchange with host Farah Khan during a task, which further fuelled discussions on social media.

Talking about Ram and Gautami, the couple first met on the sets of the television show 'Ghar Ek Mandir' and tied the knot on February 14, 2003.

On the professional front, Ram Kapoor has been a part of the industry for more than two decades.

His character potrayal as Mr. Walia in Kasam Se and Mr. Kapoor in Bade Ache Lagte Hai have been considered to be one of the most iconic characters ever on Indian TV.

–IANS

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