Gautam Rode says welcoming twins hasn’t changed his career choices, instead it has inspired him to be bolder.

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actor Gautam Rode has spoken about the conscious shift in his choice of projects following the arrival of his twin babies.

The actor, who is now all set to be seen in a powerful and unconventional role in Undekhi Season 4, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, spoke how fatherhood has not changed his professional decisions in the way people may assume.

He highlighted that instead, he is now more focused on taking up roles that challenge him as an actor and help him grow as a performer.

Speaking about his evolving choices, Gautam said, “No, nothing like that. In fact, things are very different. It’s the other way around after the babies’ arrival. I want to take up roles and projects that challenge me as an actor, that challenge me as a performer and an artist.”

He added, “I want to experiment now. It’s time to experiment. I have done a lot of shows playing the good boy and positive characters, like Saras in Saraswatichandra, and many others. But now I want to experiment with my art and explore myself as well.”

He further added, “I don’t want to get stuck playing one kind of character. If I keep doing similar roles, I will never grow as an actor, nor will I be able to learn. You learn all your life as long as you work. I have my personal boundaries that I don’t cross, and those were there before and will continue to remain. But when it comes to selecting a role, if I like the character, I want to do it.”

Talking about Gautam Rode, over the years, he has built a strong body of work with shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Lucky, Suryaputra Karn, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya and Saraswatichandra, making him one of television’s most versatile performers.

Talking about his latest show Undekhi, the show in its fourth season also stars Varun Badola, Harsh Chhaya, among others.

–IANS

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