Gautam Adani visits Mahudi Jain temple in Gujarat ahead of ‘Paryushan Mahaparva’

Gandhinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, visited the revered Mahudi Jain Temple in Gandhinagar district, Gujarat, on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by his wife, Dr Priti Adani; their elder son, Karan; and daughter-in-law, Paridhi. The family offered prayers and sought blessings as the Jain community prepares for “Paryushan Mahaparva,” which begins on September 8.

Sharing his thoughts on X after the visit, Gautam Adani wrote: “Today, I had the good fortune of visiting the sacred Mahudi Jain Tirth with Preeti, Karan, and Paridhi. There are moments in life when the mind naturally bows in gratitude. I am grateful for faith, for the strength received in every trial, and for those blessings that continually inspire us to move forward. The eternal message of Jainism—of non-violence, self-discipline, and compassion—reminds us that true strength comes from within. Prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of all.”

For Adani, the visit holds a personal connection to seva (selfless service), a value that has shaped his contribution to society. Through the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, he has supported initiatives across education, healthcare, livelihoods, rural development, women’s empowerment and community infrastructure, reaching millions of people across India.

Gautam Adani’s philosophy, “Seva Hi Sadhana Hai” (Selfless service is the highest form of worship), reflects his commitment to serving communities and creating opportunities that improve lives.

Mahudi, historically known as Madhupuri, is a prominent Shwetambar Jain pilgrimage centre. The tirth houses temples dedicated to all “24 Jain Tirthankaras,” alongside the separate shrine of “Shri Ghantakarna Mahavir,” revered as one of the guardians and protectors of Jainism. Unlike the Tirthankaras, Ghantakarna Mahavir is worshipped as a protective deity, and devotees turn to him for strength in difficult times and to overcome obstacles.

Adani’s visit comes days after the US Department of Justice’s (DoJ) proceedings involving him, his nephew Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), and others ended with the indictment being dismissed with prejudice on August 10.

“Paryushan Mahaparva” will be observed from September 8 to 15, 2026, and is one of the most important festivals in the Shwetambar Jain tradition. A period of prayer, fasting, self-discipline and introspection, it culminates in Samvatsari on September 15, the “Festival of Forgiveness,” when Jains seek forgiveness from all living beings and offer forgiveness to others, reflecting on their actions and letting go of past grievances.

The Mahudi visit follows Adani and Dr Priti Adani’s visit earlier this year to the “Shri Ajitnath Bhagwan Shwetamber Jain Derasar” at Taranga Hills in north Gujarat, where they offered prayers on Akshaya Tritiya. At Mahudi, the Adani family came together for prayer, gratitude and reflection, bringing the spirit of “Seva Hi Sadhana Hai” into a moment shaped by faith, humility, compassion, service and forgiveness.

--IANS

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