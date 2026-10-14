Gautam Adani shares what Michael Bloomberg's vision means for India

Ahmedabad, Oct 14 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said on Wednesday that leadership is not measured by the milestones we celebrate today, but by the commitment to expand what humanity can achieve tomorrow, and very few embody that better than Bloomberg Co-founder Michael Bloomberg.

In a post on LinkedIn, Gautam Adani spoke about his meeting with Michael Bloomberg during the ‘Bloomberg New Economy Forum’ in New Delhi.

“His line of questioning crystallised something for me. Nations need two kinds of infrastructure to endure. The first is visible and includes ports, transmission corridors, green hydrogen plants, gigawatt-scale compute clusters and transit systems. The second is invisible but decisive because it enables the first. It rests on trusted data, accountable institutions and governance treated as an operating discipline rather than a stage for announcements,” said the billionaire industrialist.

Two builders doing their part in a rapidly transforming world will not always view every milestone through the same lens.

“Our perspectives reflect our operating realities. From an emerging economy, the imperative is immediate. It means delivering the baseload power, industrial capacity and digital access to lift hundreds of millions into economic security without delay. From mature capital markets, the focus often leans toward the speed of decarbonisation and regulatory alignment,” said the Adani Group Chairman.

Yet beneath these differences lies a shared conviction that clean energy and affordability must move in lockstep.

“Decarbonisation cannot be an ideological decree that prices out ordinary citizens, shuts down factories or stalls the Global South. If green energy is not reliable and viable for a small business owner in Gujarat or a household in Uttar Pradesh, the transition will collapse under its own weight,” the industrialist further stated.

Equally, clinging to legacy systems ignores the existential reality of climate volatility. Real progress demands that capital, policy and execution lock arms to drive down the green premium until clean power is undeniably the cheaper, superior choice, said Gautam Adani.

“This pragmatism is what makes Mike’s record so instructive. When he addressed the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Delhi yesterday, he spoke with conviction about India’s momentum across artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and green infrastructure. It was not rhetoric crafted for a podium. Bloomberg has operated on Indian ground for thirty years, backed by nearly two decades of philanthropic partnership,” said the Adani Group Chairman.

Michael and Gautam Adani also discussed Dharavi, the Mumbai redevelopment that will test our collective capability.

“Mike’s tenure in New York showed how municipal data and rigorous execution can serve dense urban communities. Dharavi cannot be approached as a real estate parcel. It is a vital, self-sustaining ecosystem of micro-entrepreneurs, multigenerational households, and relentless human grit. Its renewal cannot be measured in square footage. It must be judged by the tangible expansion of dignity through climate-resilient homes, modern sanitation, reliable power, and protected livelihoods,” Gautam Adani observed.

By marrying engineering discipline with community trust, Dharavi can stand as an enduring benchmark for urban regeneration across the developing world, the industrialist said.

“True nation-building demands four non-negotiable forces, namely patient capital, physical execution, transparent governance and capable local leadership. None can substitute for another,” said Gautam Adani.

--IANS

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