Gautam Adani outlines Group’s growth strategy with focus on local jobs, better lives with dignity

Ahmedabad, May 1 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday outlined a growth strategy centred on worker welfare, local employment and entrepreneurship, as the conglomerate accelerates capital expenditure (capex) backed by strong liquidity.

Addressing the workforce across the Group on International Labour Day, Gautam Adani said the organisation, which operates more than 700 assets across 24 states and engages nearly 4,00,000 employees, partners and contractors, will measure its progress by assets created, livelihoods enabled, and communities strengthened, positioning its workforce at the core of nation-building.

“You are not just employees; you are nation builders. When we complete a project, we are not just delivering work, we are shaping the future of the country,” the billionaire industrialist said.

The Group will prioritise local hiring at project sites, offering opportunities first to nearby communities, then to candidates from within the state and finally from outside where required.

Worker welfare remains a central pillar of the strategy. The infrastructure major is building air-conditioned accommodation for 50,000 workers in Mundra and Khavda, along with a centralised cloud kitchen in Mundra, Gujarat, which will serve up to 1,00,000 nutritious meals daily, aimed at improving living standards at remote locations.

“This is not a privilege. It is a necessity. Every worker has the right to live and work with dignity,” Gautam Adani said.

The strategy is anchored in three pillars and supported by strong liquidity and access to capital, enabling accelerated capex deployment and faster project execution.

A three-layer organisational structure is being implemented to speed up decision-making, strengthen accountability and improve execution efficiency, with site-level decisions expected to move from days to hours.

Gautam Adani said that as organisations grow larger, decision-making often becomes slower and more layered and the three-layer model is designed to address this by simplifying structures, reducing approval levels and improving speed and ownership at the site level.

A strengthened partnership model will see the Group work with fewer, larger contractors to improve coordination and execution speed, while enabling them with access to capital, assured returns and long-term engagement.

On the Group’s evolving approach to working with contractors, Gautam Adani said, “We endeavour to work with a select group of strong and reliable partners who can take end-to-end responsibility and deliver with greater speed and efficiency. We don’t just want to sign contracts; we want to build long-term partnerships.”

He said this approach is already fostering grassroots entrepreneurship, citing the example of Hadhubhai Rabari in Gujarat’s Kutch, who grew from operating a single water tanker into a multi-equipment enterprise supporting major projects and generating local employment.

The third pillar focuses on learning and development. Through the upcoming Adani skills centre, workers will progress from unskilled roles to skilled, supervisory, and leadership positions. Gautam Adani highlighted the journey of Subbu, who began as a worker and, through continuous learning and skill development, advanced to a corporate role, reflecting the Group’s focus on internal career growth and capability building.

Linking key projects including Mundra port, the Khavda renewable energy park, Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Ganga Expressway, which was inaugurated earlier this week, to national development, Gautam Adani said these initiatives are strengthening India’s logistics, energy and infrastructure backbone.

“These projects are not just assets. They are instruments of national progress,” he said.

These path-breaking measures are aimed at building a more agile, inclusive and execution-focused organisation aligned with India’s long-term growth ambitions.

--IANS

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