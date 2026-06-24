Gautam Adani lays out 3 foundational steps to build organisation over next decade

Ahmedabad, June 24 (IANS) The Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday laid out three foundational steps that will execute the organisation’s vision over the next decade -- to build infrastructure that powers India and build institutions that ensure human dignity at every level of society.

The future will demand more ambition, more discipline and more execution than ever before.

“But together, we stand ready -- ready to build, ready to serve, and ready to help shape the India whose greatest days lie ahead,” Gautam Adani said while addressing the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026.

“First, we are simplifying the way we work. We are putting in place a three-layer structure across both our headquarters and our sites to reduce bureaucracy, sharpen accountability, and bring decisions closer to execution. Every role, every process, and every layer must add value. Non-core activities will move either to our GCCs or to nominated partners,” said the Adani Group Chairman.

Second, we are changing the way we work with our contractors.

“We see them as long-term partners in nation-building. We will build deeper, more stable partnerships where their growth is supported, their margins are protected, and their interests are aligned with ours to help us deliver projects with greater speed, quality and ownership,” Gautam Adani stressed.

Third, and most importantly, “we are placing worker-dignity at the heart of our transformation”.

“Across our own and contractor workforce of nearly four lakh people, almost 85 per cent are people who work on the ground at our sites. They are the people who turn our plans into reality. And we are committed to ensuring that every worker is treated with dignity. This means clean living conditions, hygienic food, access to medical support, safe working environments and fair wages paid on time,” said the billionaire industrialist.

Alongside the growth of the enterprise, the Adani Foundation remains central to “our purpose”.

The Foundation currently reaches about 10 million people across 7,000 villages in 22 states and, as it enters its landmark 30th year, the Foundation is deepening its mission with unprecedented scale and conviction under the able leadership of Dr Priti Adani.

“In healthcare, we are building one of India’s most ambitious rural vision care model ecosystems in Bihar, combining all aspects of affordable eye care. Through the Adani University of Higher Education and Research and the Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhuj, we are now also creating Centres of Excellence in affordable healthcare education and delivery,” the Adani Group Chairman informed.

Alongside this, Adani Health City marks yet another defining step in our healthcare journey, with integrated health campuses coming up in Ahmedabad and Mumbai to bring together 1,000-bed multi-speciality hospitals, medical colleges, transitional care and research facilities.

“Coming to skill development, we are skilling more than 1.25 lakh youth across rural India, turning aspiration into employability and employability into dignity,” Gautam Adani highlighted.

This year, the Group moved from training as an activity to training as an industrialised capability, delivering tens of thousands of training hours and strengthening workforce readiness.

“Also, in Kutch in Gujarat, our adoption of ITIs under the Karma Utsav initiative is creating a powerful local employment engine, reducing talent migration,” said Gautam Adani.

--IANS

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