June 25, 2026 12:41 PM हिंदी

Gautam Adani launches ‘Vande Bharatam' to nurture grassroots innovators, entrepreneurs

Gautam Adani launches ‘Vande Bharatam' to nurture grassroots innovators, entrepreneurs

Ahmedabad, June 25 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday launched ‘Vande Bharatam’, a national initiative to identify and support innovators, entrepreneurs and problem-solvers from across India.

The initiative, launched to mark Gautam Adani’s 64th birthday, will reach all 36 states and union territories, more than 800 districts and multiple Indian languages.

“When I began my journey, I had nothing. Everything I am and everything I have achieved was given to me by the soil of Bharat. There is no shortage of talent in our nation, but opportunity has not always reached every corner of the country,” said Gautam Adani.

“India has built one of the world's largest startup ecosystems, yet most founders still emerge from a handful of cities. Vande Bharatam is our effort to discover the innovators, problem-solvers, and entrepreneurs whose ideas deserve recognition, support, and a larger platform. We invite every Indian with the courage to build and the determination to create to come forward and participate,” the Adani Group Chairman noted.

The initiative is open to anyone with an idea, innovation, solution or entrepreneurial ambition, irrespective of age, profession, educational background or stage of development. Participants may apply with a concept, prototype, early-stage venture or established business. A registered startup is not required.

Entries are invited from a wide range of sectors, including technology, manufacturing, sustainability, agriculture, traditional crafts and community-led solutions. Dedicated pathways will encourage participation from women entrepreneurs, tribal entrepreneurs, rural innovators, Divyang entrepreneurs and community-based innovators, addressing local challenges, according to the statement.

Applications will undergo a structured evaluation process focused on innovation, entrepreneurial potential, impact, and scalability. Additional details relating to assessment criteria, jury composition, and selection stages will be announced in due course.

Following state and regional evaluations, 75 finalists will be invited to Ahmedabad for an intensive programme featuring mentorship, industry interactions and engagement with investors and business leaders. Together, they will represent a cross-section of talent from across regions, sectors, and communities.

According to the statement, finalists will gain access to mentors, investors, industry leaders, incubation support, and strategic partnerships that can help transform ideas into enterprises. The programme will also include prize money and category-based recognitions, details of which will be announced at a later stage.

The Grand Finale, scheduled around Independence Day, will mark the beginning of an ongoing engagement platform connecting participants with mentors, investors, industry leaders and fellow innovators.

“If I can do it, any Indian can do it. All they need is an opportunity and a stage,” Gautam Adani said.

India today ranks among the world's leading startup ecosystems. Yet more than 80 per cent of startup founders continue to emerge from just five cities, leaving many aspiring innovators without access to visibility, mentorship, and networks.

As India advances towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, expanding participation in entrepreneurship and innovation will be critical to driving economic growth, creating jobs and solving local challenges, the statement mentioned.

--IANS

na/dpb

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