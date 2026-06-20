Gautam Adani, Big B, SRK make Supriya Sule's daughter's wedding a star-studded affair

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) The wedding festivities of Nationalist Congress Party-SP MP Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule, turned into a star-studded affair, with celebrations unfolding over two lavish days in Mumbai.

The festivities, spanning from the sangeet ceremony to the wedding, saw the attendance of prominent personalities from the worlds of business, politics and entertainment. Several leading figures from the business community graced the occasion, including Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his wife, Priti Adani.

From the film industry, Amitabh Bachchan attended the event along with his wife, Jaya Bachchan, and daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Other prominent names from the entertainment industry present at the wedding included Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and Ravi Kishan.

Among political leaders who attended the celebrations were Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) founder Ghulam Nabi Azad, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the wedding.

Revati Sule, daughter of Supriya Sule, is an alumna of the London School of Economics, while her husband, Sarang Lakhani, is an alumnus of Columbia Business School.

Sarang is the son of Nagpur-based businessman and politician Arun Lakhani.

Ahead of the wedding, a video from the sangeet ceremony garnered significant attention on social media.

In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing to the popular track "Koi Mil Gaya" from his film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" during the sangeet ceremony.

Singer Rahul Vaidya shared the video on his official Instagram handle with the caption: "King Khan graced our stage last night! What a night for Revati and Sarang (sic)."

Rahul Vaidya also performed during the wedding festivities.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sporting a new hairstyle. The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, "King", directed by Siddharth Anand.

--IANS

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