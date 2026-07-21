Gaurav Khanna pens note for mother: It’s your never changing love that I think of when I’m feeling down

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Popular television actor Gaurav Khanna, who is currently making headlines over his divorce chatter with wife Akanksha Chamola, has penned a note for his mother on her birthday and said that it’s her never changing love that he thinks of when he’s feeling down.

Gaurav, who is a proud “mamma’s boy” shared a string of pictures featuring his parents alongside him as he penned a note for his mother.

He wrote: “Ab kya hi kahoon Maa (what do I say mother)... All mothers are just truly incredible. They give us life, nurture us, and are always there to support us with endless love and patience.”

Gaurav shared that “whether it’s making sure we’re fed well, taught well, comforting us after a hard day, or cheering us on through our achievements and failures both, their unwavering care is something we all take for granted.”

He added: “Every day, they find ways to inspire us and remind us that love is limitless. No matter what I’m going through, you always know how to make me feel better. It’s your unconditional and never changing love that I think of when I’m feeling down.”

“You always find the right words to comfort me during hard times. Thank you for making me the way I am Maa. Proudly ! always a Mammas Boy. Happy Birthday Maa.. (and to all the mothers out there who hav their birthdays today, more power to you).”

It was in the Netflix show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Gaurav’s wife Akanksha shared that the couple were living separately and are heading for a divorce.

She then made more claims about being a bisexual and Gaurav accepting her despite knowing her sexuality.

The show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have fourteen inmates, two jailers, and one lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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