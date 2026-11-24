Abu Dhabi, Nov 24 (IANS) As many as 11 people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Al Watan Road in United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE's Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

After receiving the information about the accident, emergency response teams rushed to the site of the accident, conducted rescue and emergency medical operations in coordination with ambulance crews, civil defence teams and relevant authorities, while securing the area and managing traffic, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior on X.

The ministry said that an investigation into the causes of the accident has been launched and the findings will be released after the investigation is completed.

The Ministry of Interior offered condolences to the families of the deceased. It urged people to verify information, obtain it from official sources and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified information about the accident.

On November 12, 14 people were killed, and 30 others were injured in an accident that involved 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, according to a Ministry of Interior statement.

The accident took place after a truck driver lost control and collided with another vehicle that overturned. The overturned vehicle hit several other vehicles that had stopped due to slow movement of traffic, leading UAE daily Khaleej Times reported. The truck also caught fire, and the blaze spread to other vehicles on the road.

The Ministry of Interior has offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. It also urged people to obtain information from official sources and stop spreading rumours or unverified information.

Earlier, in June, seven people were killed and nine others injured after a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped on Emirates Road in Dubai, Khaleej Times reported. Dubai Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the truck had stopped abruptly in the middle of the road due to a technical fault. The bus driver, who allegedly did not keep a safe distance, crashed into the truck from behind.

--IANS

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