Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree showed her Instagram family how to use a Swiss ball to work on your core.

As part of her ‘Tuesday Tips’ series, she spelled out the benefits of balancing oneself on a Swiss ball while being on your knees. Bhagyashree was also simultaneously holding a smaller ball in the air.

In her latest social media post, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress also revealed that this particular exercise helps activate your obliques and lower back muscles, trains your spine to be straight, helps improve your reflexes, and helps your body become more stable, making your everyday tasks much easier.

Bhagyashree revealed that she herself does his exercise almost 2 days a week.

She also added the caption, "Ever tried incorporating a Swiss ball into your core workout? Its unstable surface challenges your body to work harder to maintain balance and control. This exercise is a great way to engage your core, strengthen your lower back and obliques, and improve your reflexes. Don't try this without your trainer's guidance. (sic)."

Bhagyashree shares such helpful everyday habits for better health as part of her ongoing series, ‘Tuesday Tips’ on Instagram.

Previously, she shared the recipe for her special winter nourishment drink.

Bhagyashree suggested soaking two to three cashews, two to three walnuts, and some halim seeds in water for two to three hours. After this, she recommended lightly grinding all the ingredients, while adding some cardamom and saffron. Next, one needs to boil the mixture in regular or plant-based milk. She suggested consuming the drink while it was warm.

In the clip, Bhagyashree mentioned that halim seeds are rich in vitamins A, C and E, along with calcium, iron, and folic acid. She added that the combination of all these nuts, seeds and spices will help address seasonal cold and dryness if consumed on a daily basis.

--IANS

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