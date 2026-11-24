Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Rithvikk Dhanjani recalled his spiritual visit to the Golden Temple on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress shared pictures from the sacred shrine and reflected on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared glimpses of his visit to the Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, and penned a heartfelt note on the significance of the festival. In his post, Rithvikk revealed that Guru Nanak Jayanti holds a special place in his heart as the festival coincided with his birthday in the year he was born.

“Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti. Surprisingly, the day I was born, it was Guru Nanak Jayanti in that year on my birthday,” he wrote.

Reflecting on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the actor said the occasion celebrates a great spiritual leader who taught the world to live with love, courage, equality, humility and compassion.

“It’s Gurupurabh and we celebrate a man who taught the world to live with love, courage, equality, humility and compassion. We know how much the world needs guru nanak ji’s teachings today..Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala. May everyone prosper through Your grace,” he added.

In the photographs, the actor is seen posing inside the gurdwara with his eyes closed, soaking in the serenity and spiritual atmosphere of the holy shrine.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The festival is observed with prayers, kirtans and religious processions, with devotees visiting gurdwaras to seek blessings.

Several celebrities, including Kabir Bedi and Nimrat Kaur, took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary.

--IANS

ps/