Gauhati HC hears bail plea of Pawan Khera; reserves order

Guwahati, April 21 (IANS) The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail plea of Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with a case filed by the Assam Police, even as both sides presented sharp and contrasting arguments during the hearing.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Khera along with advocate Kamal Narayan Choudhury, argued that the case was politically-motivated and amounted to vendetta.

The defence contended that the allegations lacked substantive merit and were aimed at silencing a political opponent.

Opposing the plea, Assam Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia, representing the Assam Police, submitted that Khera was involved in serious offences, including forgery and cheating.

He maintained that the investigation had uncovered prima facie evidence pointing to deliberate wrongdoing, and therefore custodial interrogation and denial of bail were justified.

The state government approached the Supreme Court against the relief granted by the Telangana High Court to Pawan Khera in connection with a case linked to allegations made by him against Chief Minister Himanta Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Khera had earlier alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma was linked to a US-based firm in Wyoming and claimed large-scale financial irregularities involving Chief Minister Himanta Sarma and his family. The allegations include claims about substantial funds and multiple passports, which have been strongly denied by the Assam Chief Minister.

The Telangana High Court, while granting transit anticipatory bail to Khera on April 10, observed that his apprehension of arrest appeared reasonable. However, the court imposed conditions, including cooperation with the investigation, restriction on foreign travel without permission, and restraint from making statements that could prejudice the probe.

Following this, the Assam government moved the Apex Court seeking cancellation of the relief, with the matter likely to be taken up for hearing later this week.

The Apex Court denied any relief to Khera and suggested that he move his bail petition to Gauhati High Court.

--IANS

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