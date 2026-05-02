Gauahar Khan's special birthday wish for sister Nigaar Khan: Couldn’t imagine life without you

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan penned a special birthday wish for sister Nigaar Khan as she turned a year older on Saturday.

An emotional Gauahar revealed that she misses all the fun she used to have with Nigaar during their time together in Mumbai.

Posting a video montage of some unseen moments with Nigaar, the 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant wrote on her Insta handle, "My darling Nix !!! I don’t know how I survive in mumbai without you around me . Every time I drive , I think of our chichora gedi rides , every time I eat pani puri , it’s you I imagine next to me , every time I fight with someone I think of how u deal with it like a cold cutter , n get inspired , hahahaha every time I shop I think of what my plus one would shop from there , every time I eat in a restaurant I think about how we fight for who will pay , hahahaha , I can’t imagine how in our teens we were clashing all the time , n after ,how I couldn’t imagine my life without u being by my side. (sic)"

Showering some more love on her elder sister, she added, "I love you so much , I’m crying while I type this because my heart just fills up with so much emotion when I think about u . I have the bestest siblings Alhamdulillah , but who wouldve imagined you would be the farthest from me in geography. Happiest birthday to my go getter sister , for who nothing in life is impossible. I’m so proud of you . May Allah keep in aafiyah and hifaazaa always . Ameen . Just imagine my voice singing happy birthday to you all day around in the American breeze ."

For the unversed, Nigaar has been a prominent name in the television industry, known for shows like "Main Naa Bhoolungi", "Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai", and "Ek Ladki Anjaani Si", to name just a few.

In 2015, she married her long-time boyfriend and Pakistani businessman Khayyam Sheikh and shifted to Dubai.

--IANS

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