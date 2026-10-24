October 24, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Gauahar Khan wishes 'bestest year' & an amazing life for husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan wishes 'bestest year' & an amazing life for husband Zaid Darbar

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan wished the 'bestest year' and an 'amazing' life ahead for husband Zaid Darbar as he turned a year older on Saturday.

The 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant dropped a picture of Zaid lovingly holding their two sons, Zehaan and Farwaan, in his arms. However, she has covered the faces of the boys with red heart emojis.

Wishing her husband on his special day, Gauahar wrote the caption, "Praying for the bestest year and the most amazing life always ! (Red heart emoji) happiest birthday abba (Balloon and cake emoticons) !!!! (sic)."

Gauahar and Zaid never fail to shell out couple goals. After becoming close to each other during lockdown, these two finally got hitched on 25 December 2020 in a traditional nikah ceremony.

The couple was blessed with their first child, son, Zehaan, on 10 May 2023. These two welcomed their second baby boy, Farwaan, on September 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Gauahar had revealed that she was done with men before meeting Zaid as the couple appeared on the celebrity talk show 'Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak'.

When host and actress Rashami Desai asked Gauahar about the kind of man she wished to marry, Gauhar shared, “I had no such thing. In fact, when I met Zaid, I was completely averse to men. I was like, "I don't want to meet men, they are all commitment phobic. They all want to run away." I was ready to be vulnerable in a relationship, and most men were not."

She added that she was undergoing a phase in her life where she had left everything to God's will.

"I said a prayer, please send me any good man, if it is meant for me, I will take it from you, and believe you me, uske ek mahine baad hi we bumped into each other, and he was the one who messaged me," Gauahar added.

--IANS

pm/

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