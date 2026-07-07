Gauahar Khan shares romantic post for husband Zaid Darbar after defending him over Kushal Tandon's joke

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) After defending Zaid Darbar, who faced backlash for his banter with her former beau Kushal Tandon, actress Gauhar Khan has posted a romantic post for her husband on social media.

The romantic post comes right after Gauahar supported Zaid after he laughed at a joke about her with actor Kushal Tandon in the controversial reality show 'Alliance'.

A video from the show started doing the rounds when Zaid was narrating how he asked for a cigarette from Kushal as the ones he had got were not good enough.

Poking fun at Gauahar, Kushal had reportedly said: “Tujhe, saare meri cheezein pasand aati hai. (You like everything I have).”

Gauahar shared a post, where she mentioned: "Killer performance with zero insecurities," and "The more secure you are, the less offense you take."

She added: "Not every thing needs a knee jerk reaction. Only the wise know to do better. Proud of you zaid darbar."

The actress then shared a picture of Zaid and wrote a romantic message for her husband.

She wrote: “Hey good looking”.

Gauahar married Zaid in 2020. The couple has two sons Zehaan, born in 2023, and a second son named Farwaan, born in 2025.

The actress started dating Kushal after meeting as contestants on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. They broke up in 2014.

Zaid and Kushal are seen as contestants in “Alliance,” which started streaming from June 26. It is hosted by Kunal Kemmu.

Alliance is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol. The Hindi-language show is produced by Banijay Asia.

The reality format will see 16 contestants enter as allies, but shifting loyalties, deception, and strategic gameplay will test every alliance in the race for the ultimate prize.

--IANS

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