Gauahar Khan raises awareness about Meningococcal Meningitis in children

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan has raised awareness about meningococcal meningitis in children and highlighted the importance of timely vaccination.

Through an awareness video, the actress urged parents to stay informed about the serious illness and consult their paediatricians about vaccination. In a recent awareness video, Gauahar spoke about the importance of being informed about the disease and taking preventive measures. Sharing her message on Instagram, the ‘Bigg Boss season 7’ winner said that one of the biggest concerns for parents is the possibility of serious illnesses affecting their children.

Posting her video, Gauahar wrote, “As parents, we do everything we can to protect the moments our children will cherish forever. That’s why awareness and timely vaccination matter. Meningococcal Meningitis can progress rapidly, but prevention through vaccination can help protect your child.”

“If your child is 9 months or older, speak to your paediatrician about Meningococcal Meningitis and vaccination. Because some moments are worth preserving… and some are worth preventing. Meningococcal Meningitis ka Vaccination Zaroori Hai!.”

In the video, she said, “As parents, we dream of filling our children's lives with moments they'll cherish forever. Unki pehli smile, bedtime stories, laughter and endless love. And if there's one thing that every parent worries about and would never want for their child, it is the uncertainty of silent diseases.”

“When I visited my paediatrician, I learned about meningococcal meningitis. It is a type of brain fever that damages the outer lining of the brain and the spine and can claim a child's life within 24 hours of the first symptom appearing. It's a threat that affects one life every two minutes globally.”

“But my paediatrician pointed out that bhale hi meningococcal meningitis ko treat karna bahut mushkil hai, par isse prevent karna bada hi aasaan hai through timely vaccination. This vaccine has been trusted for more than 50 years. Also, this vaccine has been recommended in more than 50 countries, such as the US, UK and India. Humne bhi apne bachche ko vaccinate karwa diya hai.”

Because while some moments are worth preserving, others are worth preventing. So, if your child is nine months or older, consult your paediatrician about meningococcal meningitis and its vaccination. Kyunki meningococcal meningitis ka vaccination zaroori hai,” said Gauahar.

Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, are parents to two boys. The couple welcomed their elder son, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023, followed by the birth of their younger son, Farwaan, on September 1, 2025.

--IANS

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