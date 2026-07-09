Gauahar Khan has watch party for Zaid Darbar in ‘Alliance’: My husband is the best

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan hosted a “watch party” with her family to see Zaid Darbar perform tasks in “Alliance” and said that everyone is good on the show, but her husband is the best.

Gauahar shared a video of watching the show along with her son, sister-in-law and other members of their family.

She wrote: “Watch party of my husband killing it in every task #allianceonprime keep him in your prayers . We r so proud . @zaid_darbar . Everyone is good on the show , but my husband is the best Allahumma baarik lahu (sic).”

Gauahar married Zaid in 2020. The couple has two sons, Zehaan, born in 2023, and a second son named Farwaan, born in 2025.

Zaid is seen as a contestant in “Alliance,” which started streaming on June 26. It is hosted by Kunal Kemmu.

Alliance is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol. The Hindi-language show is produced by Banijay Asia.

The reality format has 16 contestants enter as allies, but shifting loyalties, deception, and strategic gameplay will test every alliance in the race for the ultimate prize.

Recently, he faced backlash for his banter with her former beau Kushal Tandon. Zaid had laughed at a joke about her with actor Kushal Tandon in the reality show.

A video from the show started doing the rounds when Zaid was narrating how he asked for a cigarette from Kushal as the ones he had got were not good enough.

Poking fun at Gauahar, Kushal had reportedly said: “Tujhe, saare meri cheezein pasand aati hai. (You like everything I have).”

Gauahar started her career as a model. She was the winner of Bigg Boss season 7 in 2013. After appearing in dance songs, she made her acting debut with Yash Raj Films's Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Gauahar later starred in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan.

--IANS

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