March 18, 2026 6:38 PM हिंदी

Ganga's purity must be preserved: BJP MPs on Varanasi meat throwing incident

Ganga’s purity must be preserved: BJP MPs on Varanasi iftar incident

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The arrest of 14 youths in Varanasi for allegedly dumping non-vegetarian food into the Ganga during an Iftar party on a boat, triggered sharp reactions from leaders across political parties on Wednesday.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media showing a group of people holding an Iftar gathering on a small boat in the middle of the river. The video reportedly showed individuals consuming non-vegetarian food and allegedly disposing the leftovers into the Ganga.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said the Ganga holds special sacred significance in Sanatan Dharma and is revered as a mother.

“The Ganga holds a special sacred significance, and in Sanatan Dharma, it is revered as a mother. I believe everyone should respect this and avoid anything that goes against it. The law also functions according to its own rules,” he said.

He added that while Iftar during Roza is sacred, designated places are meant for it as both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food are consumed.

“People consider Maa Ganga sacred; they offer its water to deities. Therefore, all the people of India should take care to preserve its purity,” Sharma said.

Reacting to the incident, Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar said those responsible for polluting the river would face strict action.

“Those who commit such acts, disrespect the Ganga, and pollute the river will be severely punished. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not spare anyone,” he said.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj also stressed the importance of respecting religious traditions and decisions taken by community bodies.

“Every religion has its own committees, and if a committee makes a decision, it is our duty to respect and follow it — this is everyone’s duty,” he said.

Meanwhile Congress MP, Imran Masood, said maintaining the purity of the Ganga was a shared responsibility but also pointed to larger environmental concerns.

“Maintaining the purity of the Ganga is everyone’s responsibility. Drains are being directly discharged into the Ganga, get an FIR registered on that too,” he said.

Another Congress MP, Ujjwal Raman Singh, said he was not fully aware of the details but maintained that action should be taken if rules were violated.

“I don’t know the full context. If people were observing Roza or Iftar on the boat, what is wrong with that? And if someone has done something wrong, or if there are rules or regulations, action should be taken accordingly,” he said.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai also reacted to the development, saying: “What Hitler did in terms of human atrocities is happening now in the nation.”

Police in Varanasi registered a case following a complaint by a BJP youth wing leader. The case includes sections related to hurting religious sentiments, environmental pollution and public nuisance.

According to police, 14 individuals, including the boat operator, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Authorities are also verifying the authenticity of the viral video and identifying others involved.

The Ganga holds immense spiritual importance for millions of devotees, especially in Varanasi, where people regularly perform rituals, immerse ashes of their loved ones, take ceremonial baths and make religious offerings along the ghats.

--IANS

sn/rad

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