September 16, 2026 4:41 AM हिंदी

Ganeshotsav effect: Salman Khan appears in playful mood with paparazzi

Ganeshotsav effect: Salman Khan appears in playful mood with paparazzi

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who often interacts with the media with a straight face, appeared to be in a cheerful mood.

The actor attended the ganpati visarjan at his brother Sohail Khan’s house in the Bandra west area of the city. As the actor prepared to take part in the visarjan, he got down from his car, and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. The actor donned a head gear yet again as he walked towards his mark.

Suddenly, he exchanged glances with one of the paparazzi, and smiled before he giggled. The actor then walked towards the interior of the venue, and also greeted a child and their parents.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, the actor was seen performing the aarti in the wrong direction until he was told by his sister Arpita Khan to fix his mistake.

Salman Khan and his family are known for celebrating Ganeshotsav with a lot of enthusiasm courtesy the muli-faith culture in their home.

Every year, his family welcomes Lord Ganesha into their home, with Salman participating in the prayers, aarti and festivities with characteristic warmth. What makes these celebrations especially meaningful is the multi-faith spirit of the Khan household.

Salman’s father, screenwriter Salim Khan, is Muslim, while his mother, Sushila Charak (Salma Khan), was born into a Hindu family; his stepmother, Helen, is Christian. The family has long embraced different religious traditions without treating faith as a barrier. Their Ganpati celebrations therefore feel less like a celebrity spectacle and more like a reflection of India’s pluralistic culture, where devotion, family and shared traditions can comfortably coexist. For Salman, the festivities have become a cherished annual ritual, celebrated with relatives, friends and generations of Bollywood personalities.

--IANS

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