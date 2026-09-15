Gurfateh Pirzada says most of Kalaripayattu he did for ‘The Revolutionaries’ isn’t there in the show

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor Gurfateh Pirzada, who essays the role of freedom fighter Bagha Jatin in the recently released streaming show ‘The Revolutionaries’, has shared that although he and his co-actors trained in Kalaripayattu, most of it isn’t seen in the show.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Nikkhil Advani, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Bhuvan Bam during the promotions of the show in the city.

Talking about his character and its demands, he said, “So, I think for me, the first thing was to get the physicality of Baga Jatin right. I was in a very different space in life before I came on this project. So, the first thing was to get the right kind of body, the physical training that it required and also to gain those 10-15 kgs. Me, Rohit, Bhuvan we were all training a lot in Kalaripayattu and Lathi, which most of it you will not see in the show, but it's just to get the physicality right and to get an in on the world”.

He told IANS, “After the physicality, I think it was understanding the psyche, which I feel automatically came on. I think my first shoot day was around the 25th day of shoot of the show because I think on the 1st day we were shooting the Banaras bits. By the time I got into it, the world of the show had sort of seeped in my head already because I was sitting at home, reading, reading the script again and again. Nikkhil sir also guided me very well just as he did with Rohit and Bhuvan”.

“I think it just sort of made it that much easier for me. Once I understood the psyche of Bagha Jatin, everything else became easier”, he added.

--IANS

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