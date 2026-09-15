India, UAE discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Tuesday, received Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India, at his residence in New Delhi and discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation between India and the UAE.

“Pleased to receive Mr Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to India, at my residence in New Delhi. The UAE is an important member of BRICS, and I conveyed my deep appreciation for its active participation and constructive contribution during India’s BRICS Presidency,” Speaker Birla stated on X.

“We had a warm and substantive discussion on the multifaceted and ever-growing India-UAE partnership, which is rooted in mutual trust, shared interests and strong people-to-people ties. We also discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation between India and the UAE. Both the countries share a relationship of exceptional depth and dynamism,” he added.

He called the 4.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UAE ‘an invaluable bridge’ between the two nations.

“I am confident that our parliamentary engagement and broader bilateral cooperation will continue to reach new milestones in the years ahead,” the Speaker highlighted.

India and the UAE on Saturday reiterated the significance of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation in emerging areas, including defence, space, nuclear energy, technology, and innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit here and agreed that the two countries would continue to work closely through the BRICS platform to advance shared interests and priorities and further strengthen cooperation.

The two leaders acknowledged the progress achieved in bilateral relations in a wide range of sectors.

According to an official statement, they noted the announcement by UAE’s International Holding Company to invest in the development of a USD 11.5 billion integrated greenfield aluminium project in Odisha, India’s largest integrated aluminium investment.

The project is expected to position Odisha as a global aluminium manufacturing hub.

The two leaders also acknowledged the important role that sovereign investment platform L’Imad could play in further deepening the India-UAE partnership for mutual benefit.

"The visit reaffirmed the tradition of regular leadership-level engagement and the generational continuity that underpins the enduring relationship between India and the UAE," the statement said.

–IANS

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