2nd T20I: It would be nice to give opportunities to the players: Iyer hints at changes for third gameI

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) India captain Shreyas Iyer has indicated that the team could make changes for the third T20I against Afghanistan and hand opportunities to players who have been waiting on the sidelines, after India wrapped up the three-match series with a seven-wicket victory in New Delhi on Tuesday.

With the series already secured, Iyer said the final game could be used to give the wider squad valuable exposure to the conditions while also allowing the team management to experiment with its combination.

“We want all of them to get used to the wicket and the conditions and also get some practice. So it would be a nice game to give opportunities to the players, especially those who have been sitting out, and also change a little bit in the combination as well,” Iyer said after the game.

The comments open the door for India to rotate their playing XI in the series finale, particularly with several players having had limited opportunities during the opening two matches. The move would allow the team to assess its bench strength while ensuring more members of the squad gain match practice.

Iyer was also pleased with the manner in which India responded after winning the opening T20I. The captain said the side had demanded a more complete performance in the second game and felt it delivered on that objective.

“Yes, certainly. I think looking at the last match performance and coming into this one, we were demanding a comprehensive win, and today was the right example of it,” he added.

For Iyer, the series has also represented a chance to settle into the leadership role after what he described as a difficult beginning. Rather than dwelling on setbacks, he stressed the importance of remaining balanced and embracing whatever comes his way.

“Yes, certainly. It was a tough pill to swallow at the start, but the journey is always going to be a roller coaster. You need to be in equilibrium as much as possible and see to it that you enjoy the moment and not think much about what has happened in the past.”

The India captain reiterated that approach when discussing how he has handled the challenges that have accompanied his captaincy. “And I have said it in my previous interviews as well: the more you embrace the situation, the better it gets.”

India’s series-clinching win now gives the team the freedom to look beyond the immediate result in the third T20I. With Iyer suggesting that opportunities could be handed to those waiting for their chance, the final match could provide a glimpse of India’s wider plans and combinations going forward.

--IANS

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