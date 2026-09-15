India, Syria discuss bilateral cooperation in disaster management

Damascus, Sep 15 (IANS) Renu Yadav, Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy of India in Syria, on Tuesday met Raed Al-Saleh, Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, and discussed bilateral cooperation in disaster management and capacity building.

“Charge d'Affaires Renu Yadav called on H.E. Mr. Raed Al-Saleh, Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, and discussed various avenues of bilateral cooperation in the areas of disaster management and capacity building,” the Embassy stated on X.

Last month, Charge d’Affaires Yadav held a meeting with Qutaiba Badawi, President of the General Authority for Borders and Customs.

“Chargé d'Affaires Renu Yadav called on H.E. Mr. Qutaiba Badawi, President of the General Authority for Borders and Customs, and discussed issues of mutual interest,” stated the Embassy.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India and Syria enjoy friendly relations based on historic and civilizational ties.

In July last year, an Indian delegation visited Damascus and met with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani to explore avenues for bolstering bilateral relations aimed at serving the mutual interests of both countries.

According to a statement shared on the Syrian Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel, "Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani received an Indian delegation in Damascus, headed by Suresh Kumar, Director of the West Asia and North Africa Department at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs."

"The meeting addressed issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen relations between the two countries to serve the interests of both peoples," the ministry said.

India has long maintained cordial ties with the former Assad regime, and this engagement was seen as part of a broader effort to deepen its diplomatic and developmental cooperation with the current government in Damascus.

In addition to the meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister, the Indian delegation also held discussions with Syrian Health Minister Musab Al-Ali.

–IANS

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