In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, farmers' output and income see a spike due to PM-KUSUM scheme

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Ashok Karade, a progressive farmer from Korchi tehsil in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, has witnessed significant transformation in his farming operations -- he is growing two crops a year and his agricultural yield has seen a sharp increase, as compared to earlier.

Explaining the reasons behind the change in fate, Karade said that he previously relied on rainfall and could harvest only one crop a year.

Despite having a proper electricity connection, irrigating his fields was a major challenge due to the erratic power supply.

Speaking to IANS, Karade explained the benefits of PM-KUSUM scheme (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan).

He informed that he received a complete kit for his farm which included a 3 HP solar motor, solar panels, and a borehole.

Since the installation of solar pumps, he no longer worries about power outages and irrigates his fields using solar energy, which has boosted his farm's crop production capacity.

He also noted that the availability of solar pumps has enabled him to cultivate second crop in his field. Additionally, the solar energy has brought relief from electricity bills.

Ashok Karade's earnings from the agriculture has also increased over a period of time, thereby increasing the economic viability of his farming practices. Previously, his income was limited but has crossed more than Rs 3.5 lakh a year.

Alongside paddy cultivation, he is also growing fruit-bearing and other trees on his farm.

Having taken the lead in benefitting from the Central welfare scheme, Ashok Karade is also entreating his fellow villagers to take benefits of government-sponsored program.

He urged farmers in Korchi tehsil to seek information regarding the scheme's eligibility and availability to avail of its benefits and make their farming operations more self-reliant in terms of irrigation.

The installation of solar panels and borewells has ensured a steady water supply for irrigation.

The solar panels have eliminated the burden of electricity bills, and dependence on weather conditions or the power grid for watering crops is now a thing of the past.

He also noted that availing the scheme's benefits was a hassle-free process.

"We simply had to submit the necessary documents at the time of application and pay a fee of around Rs 11,000. Subsequently, the department conducted a land survey, and the solar panels were installed shortly thereafter. I cultivate paddy on five acres of my eight-acre landholding. On the remaining land, I grow fruits; the orchard features about six different varieties of mango trees," he said.

Notably, the PM KUSUM scheme was launched in 2019, with an objective of providing energy and water security to farmers, enhance their income, de-dieselise the farm sector and reduce environmental pollution.

PM-KUSUM enables farmers to harness solar energy both for irrigation and power generation. Under the scheme, farmers install solar pumps for irrigation and have also options to sell surplus electricity to distribution companies.

--IANS

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